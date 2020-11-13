MERNA - Lori Marie (Trump) Blakeman, 55, of Merna died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Monday at the Merna Cemetery with the Rev. Bill Williams officiating.

Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements, which will comply with the CDC and state of Nebraska directed health measures.

Lori was born Feb. 1, 1965, in Burwell to Everett and Carol Trump.

On Dec. 11, 1999, she married Paul Blakeman.

Survivors include her husband, Paul of Merna; dad, Everett Trump of Merna; and brothers, Steve Trump of Custer, South Dakota, and Brian Trump of Ord.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store