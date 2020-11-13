1/1
Lori Blakeman
1965 - 2020
MERNA - Lori Marie (Trump) Blakeman, 55, of Merna died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Monday at the Merna Cemetery with the Rev. Bill Williams officiating.
Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements, which will comply with the CDC and state of Nebraska directed health measures.
Lori was born Feb. 1, 1965, in Burwell to Everett and Carol Trump.
On Dec. 11, 1999, she married Paul Blakeman.
Survivors include her husband, Paul of Merna; dad, Everett Trump of Merna; and brothers, Steve Trump of Custer, South Dakota, and Brian Trump of Ord.

Published in Kearney Hub on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Merna Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE 68822
308-872-2424
