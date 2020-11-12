CAMBRIDGE - Lucas John Lans, 22, of Stamford unexpectedly died on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at the Tri Valley Health System in Cambridge.



A celebration of life service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Larry and Bill Bose Family Farm, 71398 Driftwood Road, in rural Orleans with Keith Becker of the Todd Becker Foundation officiating.



For the safety of all attendees, face coverings will be required. The service will be livestreamed at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home Facebook page. Interment will be held at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, southwest of Stamford in Harlan County, following the services.



Due to health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, current CDC and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services guidelines for faith-based services will be followed.



Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma.



He was born July 2, 1998, in Holdrege to Mike and Tami (Kresser) Lans.



Survivors include his parents, Mike and Tami Lans of Stamford; siblings, Jeremy Lans of Stamford, Michelle Sorensen of Chandler, Arizona, Devin Lans of Orleans and Darcy Kunzman of Lincoln; and grandparents, Dean and Billie of Stamford and Ruth Kresser of Kearney.

