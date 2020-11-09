1/1
Makenna Rose James-Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Makenna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HOLDREGE - Makenna Rose James-Smith, 14, of Wilcox died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, as the result of a one-car accident.

Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Friday at Trinity Evangelical Free Church in Holdrege with the Rev. Daren Popple officiating; with the new 25% rated occupancy restriction. Graveside services will follow at the Moses Hill Cemetery, northwest of Holdrege, in rural Phelps County.

Due to health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, current CDC and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services guidelines for faith-based services and gatherings will be followed. The funeral and graveside service will be livestreamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home Facebook page.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege. Face masks will be required.

Makenna was born on Oct. 21, 2006, in Janesville, Wisconsin, to Allan and Robin (James) Smith.

Survivors include her parents, Allan and Robin Smith of Wilcox; brothers, Killian and Donovan Smith of Wilcox and Tyler Smith of Deltona, Florida; maternal grandparents, Mel and Sharon James of Axtell; and paternal grandfather, Dan Smith of Beaver City.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kearney Hub on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home
401 Burlington Street
Holdrege, NE 68949
(308) 995-4114
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved