HOLDREGE - Makenna Rose James-Smith, 14, of Wilcox died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, as the result of a one-car accident.



Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Friday at Trinity Evangelical Free Church in Holdrege with the Rev. Daren Popple officiating; with the new 25% rated occupancy restriction. Graveside services will follow at the Moses Hill Cemetery, northwest of Holdrege, in rural Phelps County.



Due to health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, current CDC and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services guidelines for faith-based services and gatherings will be followed. The funeral and graveside service will be livestreamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home Facebook page.



Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege. Face masks will be required.



Makenna was born on Oct. 21, 2006, in Janesville, Wisconsin, to Allan and Robin (James) Smith.



Survivors include her parents, Allan and Robin Smith of Wilcox; brothers, Killian and Donovan Smith of Wilcox and Tyler Smith of Deltona, Florida; maternal grandparents, Mel and Sharon James of Axtell; and paternal grandfather, Dan Smith of Beaver City.

