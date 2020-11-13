KEARNEY - Marcia L. Trimble, 94, of Kearney died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at First United Methodist Church in Kearney with the Rev. Melody Adams officiating. Burial will be 2:30 p.m. Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery in Lincoln. The funeral will be livestreamed at www.kearneyfirstumc.org.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Chapel and one hour prior to the service at the church.
Masks are requested for those attending any of the services and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.
