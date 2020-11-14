KEARNEY - Marcia L. Trimble, 94, of Kearney died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at the Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be 10 am Wednesday at the First United Methodist Church in Kearney with the Rev. Melody Adams officiating.
Burial will be 2:30 p.m. at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery in Lincoln. The funeral will be livestreamed at www.kearneyfirstumc.org.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Chapel and one hour prior to the service at the church. Masks are requested for those attending any of the services and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Marcia was born Oct. 18, 1926, to Elton and Marjorie (Black) Tyner in Ridgeway, Missouri. She grew up in Ainsworth, Liberty and Lincoln, graduating from Lincoln High School in 1944.
She married Bill Wortman in Lincoln in 1947 and they later divorced.
Marcia then married George Hassing June 1, 1979, in Kearney. He passed away in 1993.
Marcia married Robert Trimble on Aug. 18, 1996, in Kearney. He passed away in 2013.
She earned her bachelor's degree from Kearney State College. She began teaching at Kearney Public Schools in 1966 and taught for 27 years retiring in 1993.
Marcia was a member of First United Methodist Church, American Association of University Women, League of Women Voters, Kearney Women's Club, M.O.N.A., Alpha Xi Delta, Kearney Education Association, Nebraska Education Association, National Education Association, AARP, Mother Hull Home Board, Red Cross, P.E.O. and Golden K Kiwanis.
Survivors include her daughter Cindy and Ron Reher of Humboldt, Iowa; granddaughter, Tina and Tim Clarken of Badger, Iowa, and their children, Cooper and Gavin Clarken; grandson, Brent Reher of Humboldt, Iowa, and his children, Montgomery and Dakota Reher.
Marcia was preceded in death by her parents, brother Stan Tyner and two husbands.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.
