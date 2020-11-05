1/1
Mary L. True
ORD - Mary L. True, 82, of Arcadia died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Valley County Hospital in Ord.

Celebration of life services will be 11 a.m. Friday at the United Methodist Church in Arcadia with the Rev. Ray Berry officiating. All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required. Inurnment of the ashes will be later at Lee Park Cemetery west of Arcadia.

Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements.

Mary Louise (Stefan) True was born May 29, 1938, at Omaha to Charles W. and Willamina (Heil) True.

She married Reginald Dale True on April 28, 1962, in Omaha.

Survivors include her husband, Reginald "Reggie" True of Arcadia; son, Mark Anthony True of Eugene, Oregon; daughter, Catherine Anne True of Arcadia; and one grandson.

Published in Kearney Hub on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
