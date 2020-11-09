1/1
Mildred L. "Mickey" Hundley
1927 - 2020

OMAHA - Mildred L. "Mickey" Hundley, 93, of Omaha, formerly of Lexington, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Omaha.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at First Presbyterian Church in Lexington with the Rev. Eddie Mariel officiating. The service will be livestreamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Lexington.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

Social distancing and face masks are encouraged.

She was born Sept. 24, 1927, at her paternal grandparents farm home in Johnson County, Kansas, to Alonzo "Buck" Jess and Norma May (Reynolds) Ambler.

On June 2, 1946, she married Overton E. Hundley Jr. in Lawrence, Kansas. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include her daughter, Nancy Hundley (Yanc Aden) of Lexington; one granddaughter; two stepgrandchildren, Casey Aden and Dr. Brandon Aden; two great-grandsons and three stepgreat-grandsons.

Published in Kearney Hub on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home
NOV
10
Funeral service
10:30 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Funeral services provided by
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home
106 West 8th Street
Lexington, NE 68850
308-324-2221
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book

6 entries
November 10, 2020
Nancy and Dani Jo & Dustin, Grant and Nick, Our deepest sympathies to you all. Mickey was a gem for an aunt and will be very missed. I have such great memories of visiting Doc & Mickey...the vet office as a child and the Lake as a child and adult!. Mickey was the ultimate hostess and we never left the table hungry!! Such super fond memories!!! I will also never forget the endless Saturday's Mickey would call Mom after my Dad passed...a call that lasted for years and meant so much to Mom! You all are in my thoughts and prayers....Love, Janie Jo
Janie, Keith, Seth & Nate Wisdom
Family
November 9, 2020
Nancy, Dani & Family - Mickey was a wonderful sister-in-law (she was more like a sister to me), as well as a lifelong friend. In our later years, I always cherished our weekly phone calls. She will be missed, but I am blessed to have had her in my life. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you during these difficult days. I'm so sorry that I will be unable to be there with you. I'm sending lots of love.
Doris Johnson
Family
November 9, 2020
So sorry to hear of your mom's passing. You will be in my prayers.
Sheryl Fellers
Friend
November 9, 2020
You will always be in our hearts Miss Mickey. Our heartfelt condolences to Dani, Nancy and family.
Karen & Dan Finken
Friend
November 7, 2020
Nancy, I am so sorry for the loss of your mom. You & your family are in my thoughts & prayers.
Linda Pfeifer Dodds
Friend
November 7, 2020
Sorry for loss Nancy. I enjoyed your Mom when she was a patient at the clinic. Always willing to visit.
Marian Wehr
Acquaintance
