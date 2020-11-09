OMAHA - Mildred L. "Mickey" Hundley, 93, of Omaha, formerly of Lexington, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Omaha.



Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at First Presbyterian Church in Lexington with the Rev. Eddie Mariel officiating. The service will be livestreamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Lexington.



Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.



Social distancing and face masks are encouraged.



She was born Sept. 24, 1927, at her paternal grandparents farm home in Johnson County, Kansas, to Alonzo "Buck" Jess and Norma May (Reynolds) Ambler.



On June 2, 1946, she married Overton E. Hundley Jr. in Lawrence, Kansas. He preceded her in death.



Survivors include her daughter, Nancy Hundley (Yanc Aden) of Lexington; one granddaughter; two stepgrandchildren, Casey Aden and Dr. Brandon Aden; two great-grandsons and three stepgreat-grandsons.

