BROKEN BOW - Ronald Connely, 85, of Broken Bow died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Broken Bow.



Due to COVID the family has decided to hold a private family celebration of life at a later time.



Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow is in charge of arrangements.



Ron was born Oct. 7, 1935, in Broken Bow to Tom and Lela (Arnold) Connely.



On Jan. 18, 1959, he married Verneta Dibble.



Survivors include his wife, Verneta of Broken Bow; children, Doug Connely of Eaton, Colorado, Tom Connely of Kearney and Kailyn Paige of Grand Island; brothers, Ted Connely of Port Angeles, Washington, and Dave Connely of Lincoln; sister, Carol Christen of Broken Bow; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

