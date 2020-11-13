CHEYENNE, Wyo. - Shirley Ann Lange, 82, formerly of Brighton, Colorado, died peacefully Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Granite Rehabilitation and Wellness in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
--
Shirley was born March 16, 1938, in Malcolm, Nebraska, to Victor and LaVerne (Otto) Lange. In 1959, she married Robert Trimble. They had six children and made their home near Pleasanton, before moving to Kearney. They later divorced in 1992.
Shirley was a woman of faith and made sure to live her life in a way that instilled those values in her children and grandchildren. She was a wonderful friend to many and was loved for her caring ways, boisterous laughter and mischievous personality. She was a wonderful seamstress who loved to quilt and used her talents in many special ways. She spent her last years sewing quilts for local charities to provide blankets for babies and children in need.
As a genealogist, she spent many years researching her ancestors and learning about her family's history. She enjoyed the little things in life such as travel, classical music, soap operas, visiting the ocean and eating ice cream before dinner. She is now in the arms of the Lord and Savior and will forever be missed by her family and friends. She was a loving and dedicated mother of three sons and three daughters.
Survivors include two brothers and their spouses, Delmar and Sheri Lange of Cody, Wyoming, and Kenny and Terri Lange of Cody, Wyoming; six children and their spouses, Vicki Bailey-Zeleski and Rick Zeleski of Overton, Todd Trimble of Fort Collins, Colorado, Roxanne Trimble of Powell, Wyoming, Lesa and Jeff Valentine of Bountiful, Utah, Monte Trimble of Fort Collins, Colorado, and Shawn and Lisa (Kenagy) Trimble of Cheyenne, Wyoming. She was the loving grandmother to Chevy Bailey, Dustin Bailey, Dallas Bailey, Kody Bailey, McKenzie (Valentine) Rohde, Aaron Valentine, Parker Valentine, Zachary Herman, Emily (Herman) South, Amber Trimble, Jillian Trimble and Tyler Trimble; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; ex-husband; and son-in-law, Kraig Bailey.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider donating to the Alzheimer's Association
as a tribute to Shirley Lange and her legacy.