ABU DHABI, UAE - Stephanie Sue (Bigg) Dickey, 53, of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Cleveland Clinic in Abu Dhabi, surrounded by family and friends after a long battle with illness.
A celebration of life service will be scheduled at a future date.
--
Stephanie was born Nov. 27, 1966, in Lincoln to Stan and Susan Bigg. Stephanie graduated from Kearney High School and attended Agnes Scott College in Decatur, Georgia, and UNK in Kearney where she majored in communications and business.
Stephanie worked as a sales manager for Pioneer Balloons and managed stores for the Limited and Warner Bros. in Omaha. She returned to Kearney to work for Horizon Designs Inc. first as sales manager and later becoming vice president of sales and product development.
Stephanie met the love of her life, Alan Dickey and they married in 2002. They lived in Houston until moving to Abu Dhabi in 2016. Hayley Sue Dickey was born to Alan and Stephanie Oct. 13, 2003. Rebekah Dickey was her very loved bonus daughter.
Stephanie was a fun-loving creative woman who loved life, had a contagious smile, she loved and cherished her family and friends and loved making and meeting new friends wherever she went. She and Alan enjoyed golf, traveling and spending time with friends and family, especially daughters Rebekah and Hayley.
Survivors include her loving husband, Alan; daughters, Rebekah and Hayley; mother, Susan Bigg; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, cousins; and extended family all over the world. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Stephanie was preceded in death by her father, Stanley D. Bigg; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Sheri and Robert Dickey; and grandparents, two aunts and two cousins.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorials to Kearney eFree Church or the Alzheimer's Association
of Nebraska.