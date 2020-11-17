KEARNEY - Adella Elizabeth Miigerl, 97, of Kearney died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, on her birthday at Brookestone Gardens Assisted Living Facility in Kearney.
A Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney with Father Joe Hannappel officiating. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, which is south of Ravenna.
Visitation with family will be 4-6 p.m. Wednesday with rosary following at 6 p.m., all at the church.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Adella Elizabeth (Vacek) Miigerl, the daughter of Charles William and Cecilia Mary (Dusek) Vacek, was born Nov. 14, 1923, at the homestead of her grandfather John and grandmother Anna (Posusta) Vacek, which 7 miles southeast of Ravenna in Schneider Township.
On March 1, 1929, she, her parents and sister Irene moved to a farm 5 miles southeast of Ravenna in Garfield Township where she grew up. Her first school was Union District 62. She would later attend Ravenna High School where she graduated in 1942. After graduation she attended Kearney State College and then taught at Rural Schools District 103 and 65 for five years in the Antelope Valley region.
She enjoyed playing piano, embroidery, working with genealogy, was in 4-H many years and also was active in the Altar Society, music ministry and taught catechism at St. Wenceslaus and St. Mary's Prairie Center parishes. At present she was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Kearney. She received all her Sacraments and was devoted to the Miraculous Medal. She loved teaching music to her children and grandchildren. She laughed a lot and was a happy person.
Adella Elizabeth Vacek married Paul Eugene Miigerl on Aug. 17, 1949, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, south of Ravenna. They lived on a farm in Valley Township around 11 miles southwest of Ravenna. To this union four daughters were born - Patricia Marie, Linda Louise, Roberta Ann and Paula Rene. Paul and Adella retired in January 1989 and on Dec. 29, 2012, moved to Regency Retirement Residence in Kearney.
Survivors include her daughters, Patricia Kieborz and her husband Rodney of Litchfield, Roberta Paitz and her husband Patrick of Gibbon and Paula Albright and her husband David of Kearney; nine grandchildren, Jason Pokorney and his wife Marci of Meridian, Idaho, Shane and Lance Kieborz of Kearney, Michael Paitz and his wife Jenny of Henderson, Angela Baker and her husband Corey of Omaha, Heather Rosenthal and her husband Joe of Omaha, DaLyn Anderson and her husband Destry of Couer D'Alene, Idaho, Logan Albright and his wife Annie of Kearney and Lauren Stadler and her husband Riley of Minden; and eight great-grandchildren, Delaney Pokorney, Kayley Paitz, Mason and Kayden Albright, Levi and Autumn Baker and Brixten and Sutton Stadler.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul Miigerl; sister, Irene Shrader in 1960; daughter, Linda Pokorney in 1998; twin granddaughter, Diedra Pokorney in 2015; and son-in-law, Daniel Pokorney in 2019.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.
