KEARNEY - Ardyth Lammers, 93, of Kearney passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at St. John's Good Samaritan Home in Kearney.Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Kearney Cemetery. O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.Memorials are suggested to donor's choice.Visit www.osrfh.com to leave condolences online.