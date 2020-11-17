KEARNEY - Sidney Sheldon, 89, of Kearney died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at St. John's Good Samaritan Home in Kearney due to complications of COVID-19 and Parkinson's.
A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Friday at Kearney Cemetery with the Rev. Roger Wendt officiating. Military honors will be provided by the American Legion Post 52 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 759 in conjunction with the Navy Funeral Honors Teams. We will meet outside of the cemetery gates on 44th Street and proceed to the grave together.
Visitation is 4:30-7 p.m. Thursday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. Masks will be required at both the visitation and the graveside service. The family requests those attending to wear Husker or UNK attire.
His parents and 12 children settled in Kearney and farmed land during the Depression years. A very proud family that survived war time including Sid during the Korean War serving in the Navy in Kodiak Alaska from 1952 to 1955, and Coronado Island in San Diego.
Sid enjoyed coffee with his friends, UNK volleyball games and above all else, the Huskers. He was a lifelong resident of Kearney and worked most recently for close to 30 years with Culligan Water, retiring at age 81.
His love for his kids, the Huskers and his close friends Ron Payne, Ron Mallum, Jim Cudaback and Wayne Garrelts was always most important. The void of losing his eldest child Lynn in 1989 was a loss that could never be filled, however, Carol, his daughter-in-law, who led him to accept Jesus as his savior was a beautiful gift and he always called her ""daughter.""
Survivors include his children, Scott and wife Carol, Lita and husband Gary and Lori and husband Bill; grandchildren, Tory, Christine, Ryan, Jake, Jennifer, Matthew, Brandon, Trevor, Megan, Anthony and Amanda; along with numerous great-grandchildren; brother, Darrell Sheldon; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Sid was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Lynn Sheldon; grandson, Abraham; brothers, Floyd, Harold, Meri, Leon, Stan and Carroll; and sisters, Beulah, Verna, Doretha and Violet.
Memorials are suggested to AseraCare Hospice as a thank you for their tireless work or to the family for future designation.
