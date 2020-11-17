BERTRAND - Franklin "Dwight" Johnson, 96, of Bertrand died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at the Bertrand Nursing Home.

Private memorial services will be 3 p.m. Wednesday at First United Methodist Church in Bertrand with the Rev. Lonna Grabenstein officiating. This service will be livestreamed on the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home Facebook page.

There will be no viewing or visitation. The family has honored Dwight's wish for cremation. Dwight's cremated remains will be scattered at a later date at his beloved mountain cabin in Colorado.

Dwight was born May 4, 1924, in Denver to Samuel and Harriet (Cummings) Johnson.

In 1957, he met and later married Esther Jane Putman. She preceded him in death.

Survivors include his daughters, Mary Jane Gardine of rural Bertrand and JoAnn Gieselman of Sioux City, Iowa; son, Ken Johnson of North Platte; brother, Sam Johnson of Lakewood, Colorado; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

