LEXINGTON - Wanda A. Maloley, 90, of Lexington died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at her home in Lexington.

Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with Father Christopher Morris officiating. Face coverings will be mandatory at the service. Interment will be at the Greenwood Cemetery at Lexington.

A Trisagion service will be at 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Visitation will follow from 4-6 p.m.

The Mass and Trisagion services will be livestreamed via the funeral home Facebook page.

Wanda was born Nov. 25, 1929, in Rachaya El Wadi, Lebanon, to George and Najla Maalouli.

She married Faud Nick Maloley on March 25, 1950, in Damascus, Syria. He preceded her in death.

Wanda is survived by her son, Jim of Lexington; daughter, Janet Bendler of Elwood; two brothers, Chaffi Maalouli of Rachaya El Wadi, Lebanon, and Raja Maalouli of Los Angeles; one sister, Josephine Malek of Switzerland; 11 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

