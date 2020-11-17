What an honor and privilege to have met and become acquainted with Roger, Pat, and the Standage family! He was such a gentle and respectful man. A true treasure to everyone he was around. Blessings to all of you as you cherish the memories formed with your dad and grandfather. Hugs to all of you.



"Grief never ends...but it changes. it's a passage, not a place to stay. Grief is not a sign of weakness or a lack of faith. It is the price of Love." Unknown.

Susan Myers Parrent