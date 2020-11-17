Roger Standage
Ravenna resident, 85
KEARNEY - Roger E. Standage, 85, of Ravenna died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Kearney after a long and well-lived life. Known for his patience, kindness, integrity and generosity, Roger lived his life in service to others. His favorite times were spent with his children, family and many close friends.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Ravenna with Father Richard Piontkowski celebrating. Burial will follow at Highland Park Cemetery in Ravenna.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at the church, with a wake service and rosary beginning at 7 p.m. Masks will be required at both services.
Roger was born Nov. 1, 1935, on the family farm in Poole to Roy and Sadie (Hughes) Standage. He attended grade school in Poole and continued his education in Ravenna graduating in 1952.
After farming for one year with his dad, he was drafted into the Army and went to basic training at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas. Following basic training, he was stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, for five months before being honorably discharged after his mother's death, to return home to farm with his father.
Roger married Patricia Rochford on June 3, 1957, at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney. They were blessed with eight children and 63 years of married life together. Roger was very involved in his kids' lives, attending and supporting them in every event he could.
Farming and livestock were his true passion. He raised corn, alfalfa, wheat, beans and milo, and had a great love of the land. He milked Holstein cows for 42 years, and raised cattle, hogs, chickens and horses. He nurtured this love in his children by being a 4-H leader for them and several youths in the community for more than 20 years.
In addition to farming, Roger enjoyed doing electrical work with his brother-in-law Marvin Keaschall. He also spent years selling Archer Oil products and loved driving around the country visiting his many customers.
Church and community service were an important part of Roger's life. He served on the Ravenna School Board for 27 years, was a member of the FSA board, served on the Rural Fire Board and the Township Board. He loved leading songs and singing in the men's choir at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and was a Holy Name member there for many years, holding various offices.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia of Kearney; children, Lori (Larry) Buchmann of Lincoln, Bob (Krystal) Standage of Colby, Kansas, Sharon Standage of Leona Valley, California, Scott (Melinda) Standage of North Platte, Doug (Barb) Standage of Elmwood, Mark (Heidi) Standage of Ravenna, Kevin Standage of Ravenna and Matt (Shannon) Standage of Lincoln; 16 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three sisters, Linda Grassmeyer of Kearney, Verla Walker of Stafford, Texas, and Carol Prescott of Lincoln; and many nieces and nephews.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Sadie Standage; his stepmother, Lucille (Rasmussen) Standage; and his stepsisters, Jan Fruhling and Rojane Catlin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
