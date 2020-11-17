WHEATON, Ill. - Stephen (Steve) Heinz, 76, of Wheaton, Illinois, died suddenly Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Wheaton.

A memorial service will be held in the spring.

Steve was born to Max and Marion Heinz.

In 1964 Steve and Jane were married at Zion Lutheran Church, Kearney.

Survivors include his wife, a son and a daughter and their families, all of Illinois; his sister, Karen Roper of Kearney; and brothers, Thom Heinz of California, Phil Heinz of Michigan, Joel Heinz of Illinois, David Heinz of New York.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store