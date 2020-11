LINCOLN - Nathaniel E. Peterson, 64, of Lincoln died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home in Lincoln. Interment will follow at the Wyuka Cemetery.Visitation will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.Memorials are suggested to the family.Visit www.bmlfh.com to leave condolences online.