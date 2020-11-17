OMAHA - Thomas "Tom" Michael Cooney Jr., 84, of Omaha died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Omaha.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Omaha. Burial will be 1 p.m. Friday at St. Ann's Catholic Cemetery in Lexington.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Bethany Funeral Home in La Vista with a rosary service to follow.

--

Thomas (Tom) Michael Cooney Jr., husband, father, grandfather, peacefully drifted away to his Creator on Nov. 12, 2020. He was born Nov. 13, 1935.

Survivors include his son, Thomas Michael Cooney III and wife Deb; daughter, Mary Kathryn (Cooney) Robinson and husband Michael; grandsons, Ryan and J.J. Cooney and Eoghan Robinson; granddaughters, Madeleine and Melisende Robinson; and his sister, Rita Hinds.

Many loved ones preceded him in death include his father and mother, Thomas and Margaret Cooney; brothers, Richard and Eugene Cooney and wife Shirley; sisters, Madeline Winter and husband Bob, Dorothy Nissen and husband Len, and Patty Jandebeur and husband Dave; grandparents, aunts and uncles.

He had a strong devotion for his family and honored the memories of those who died before him. May he now enjoy an eternity of Christmas gatherings and after-church coffee and rolls surrounded by his loved ones.

Memorials have been suggested to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Holy Rosary Catholic Church of Overton or to the Crisis Response Fund at Methodist Hospital.

