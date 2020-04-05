Scott Uhl On Sunday April 5th, 2020, Scott Uhl entered into his final rest with our loving father. Scott
Read Obituary ›
Share Condolences ›
Arlene Ruth Hofstee Corsica - Arlene Hofstee, 87, died at Good Samaritan Society in Corsica on Wednesday, April 1,
Read Obituary ›
Share Condolences ›
Richard LeRoy Wietgrefe Armour - Richard LeRoy Wietgrefe, Sr. 86, formerly of Bristol SD, passed away on April 15th, 2020
Read Obituary ›
Share Condolences ›
National Spotlight
Sam Clayton Jr. Jamaican bobsledder who helped inspire “Cool Runnings”
Allen Daviau “E.T.” cinematographer
Lee Konitz Pioneering cool jazz saxophonist
Howard Finkel Legendary WWE ring announcer
Brian Dennehy “Tommy Boy” and “Ratatouille” star
Donna Kauffman Bestselling romance novelist
View All National Spotlight ›
Quizzes
Celebrities Who Served Photo Quiz Check out the slideshow of some of our favorite celebrities who served in the military. Can you identify the famous face in uniform? Take The Quiz ›
Famous Fathers Photo Quiz Think you know famous fathers and their celebrated sons and daughters? Take our Father's Day photo quiz and test your knowledge of celebrity dads and kids. Take The Quiz ›
The Real Jackie Kennedy Her style and grace were legendary, and her image came to define the 1960s. She captured the hearts of world leaders, fashion icons and people all over the planet, who knew her as Jackie Kennedy, Jacqueline Onassis, or simply Jackie O. But who was the real Jacqueline Lee Bouvier Kennedy Onassis? Take our quiz and find out. Take The Quiz ›
View All Quizzes ›
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
 
Sponsored Links
Top Stories