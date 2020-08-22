Adeline Hartnett, 101, passed away peacefully at Good Samaritan Luther Manor on August 20, 2020.Funeral Mass will take place at Christ the King Catholic Church on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 10:30 a.m.The family kindly requests no flowers and that memorials be directed to Christ the King Catholic Church or Feeding South Dakota.Please check back shortly for Adeline's full obituary.Adeline's funeral Mass will be live streamed on Zoom.Heritage Funeral Home is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.Topic: Adeline Hartnett Funeral MassTime: Aug 26, 2020 10:30 AM Central Time (US and Canada)Join Zoom MeetingMeeting ID: 971 8169 1546