Adeline Hartnett
1919-2020
Adeline Hartnett, 101, passed away peacefully at Good Samaritan Luther Manor on August 20, 2020.

Funeral Mass will take place at Christ the King Catholic Church on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 10:30 a.m.

The family kindly requests no flowers and that memorials be directed to Christ the King Catholic Church or Feeding South Dakota.

Please check back shortly for Adeline's full obituary.

Adeline's funeral Mass will be live streamed on Zoom.

Heritage Funeral Home is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.

Topic: Adeline Hartnett Funeral Mass
Time: Aug 26, 2020 10:30 AM Central Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/97181691546

Meeting ID: 971 8169 1546

Published in KELOLAND on Aug. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
4800 S Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
605-334-9640
