Albert G. Ruff, age 86 of Belle Fourche, died Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the Rolling Hills Healthcare Center in Belle Fourche.
Funeral services will be held 10:0 A.M. Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Pastor Kari Webb will officiate. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held in Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche.
Memorials are preferred to St. James Lutheran Church.
The service will be live-streamed on Albert's obituary page on the funeral home's website: www.LeveringtonFH.com
Albert Gerhard Ruff was born July 25, 1934 in Nisland, South Dakota. He was the son of Henry and Marie (Kindsfater) Ruff. Albert grew up on the family farm near Nisland and shortly after graduating from high school, he entered the U.S. Army, serving overseas in France following the Korean War.
In the early 1970's the family farm was purchased by the Ruff Brothers. Albert, Henry and Walter operated the farm and ranch operation for many years. Together they raised registered purebred Angus cattle and farmed as well. They took very good care of their farmstead. The corn was planted in rows that were straight. The ground was perfectly leveled for proper irrigation. And there wasn't a weed to be found in the crops.
In 2013, the farm and ranch were sold and the following year Albert and Walter moved into Belle Fourche and lived together until Walter's death in 2018. Albert enjoyed hunting and fishing, and many memories were made. He was always proud of his military service. Albert and Walter always worked hard to improve the farm. They desired to have it in better condition when they sold it, than when they purchased it. He was a good man, a wonderful brother, and a special uncle. He will be greatly missed.
Albert is survived by his nephews, Gene (Becky) Ruff of Nemo SD, Ray (Kris) Ruff of Spearfish; nieces, Linda (Ed) Cole of Roseburg OR, Kathy (Alan) Harvey of Belle Fourche, Donna (Eric) Stumbaugh of Tucson AZ; and numerous great and great great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Dolly Stoppel and Marie Kendrick; and 6 brothers, Raymond, Herb, Victor, Henry, Paul, and Walter.