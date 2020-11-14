1/
Albert John Schmidt Jr.
1938-2020
Albert John Schmidt Jr. joined his wife, Margaret, and went to be with their Lord, on November 12, 2020. Albert was born an August 14, 1938 in Goodrich, ND. He was the son of Albert John Schmidt Sr. and Alvina (Mauch) Schmidt. Albert grew up on a farm and attended school near Goodrich. He enjoyed sports, and played basketball in high school. He studied physical education at Sioux Falls College where he met the love of his life, Margaret Crane, at a skating party, in the fall of 1956. They were wed on June 3rd 1958, and lived their entire married lives in Sioux Falls, SD. Albert was offered a position at Lakeside Dairy and remained there as a Laboratory Technician, and then Laboratory Manager, retiring after 50 years. Albert loved to watch college basketball, but especially loved college football and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. During football season, he would often tell us that plans should be made around the college games. He also loved to garden with his wife and raised beautiful iris, clematis, and vegetables. He was an animal lover, and as a boy, trained a steer to let him ride it. He recently adopted a wild cat and turned it into a pet. When asked the cat’s name, he would say Stupid Cat. He studied the Bible, and his ability to apply the Lord's word to everyday life, and tell you what it said and where to find it in the Bible, was amazing. Albert loved to tease, and you could never really tell if he was serious until you saw that familiar twinkle is his eye. Those left to mourn his passing are: his son Randy (Connie) of Beresford, SD, his daughter Becky (Terry) Zorn of Valley Springs, SD, his daughter Lynn (Peter) of Reichshof, Germany: nine grandchildren, Adam, Lacey, AJ, Mike, Jesse, Jennifer, Frankie, Haley, and Caroline: and seven great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Margaret, his parents, Albert and Alvina Schmidt, sisters Iris, Diana, and Gloria, and a host of friends. A Celebration of Life Service for Albert will begin at 1:00 p.m. Monday, November 16, 2020 at Trinity Baptist Church with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.heritagesfsd.com.

Published in KELOLAND on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
12:00 PM
Trinity Baptist Church
NOV
16
Service
01:00 PM
Trinity Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
4800 S Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
605-334-9640
November 13, 2020
I met Al and Margaret at Trinity Baptist Church when we moved to Sioux Falls in 1974. He and Margaret were faithful servants at TBC and they will be greatly missed. My sympathy and prayers to his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Dorothy Zimbelman
Friend
November 13, 2020
Al has been a great friend ---way back to working in the lab at Sioux Valley Milk Producers. Sorry to hear of his passing.
Kermit DeBoom
Friend
