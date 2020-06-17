In lieu of flowers or would like to contribute to Alice Hedin Memorial click here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/alice-hedin-memorial-fund
Alice Elizabeth Hedin Manternach, 94, went to be with her Lord on June 13th, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Luther Manor in Sioux Falls, South Dakota where she was a resident.
Alice was born in Inwood, Iowa on November 8, 1925, to Sivert and Emma Knudson. She joined an older sister Inez and brother Kenneth. They grew up on a farm in rural Inwood, Iowa where she attended country school. She graduated from Augustana Academy in Canton, SD in 1944. Alice attended the Lutheran Bible Institute in Minneapolis, MN. This is where she met her husband Rev. Arnold Hedin of Lake Lillian, MN. They were married on May 27, 1950, and they raised four children: Paul, Joyce, John, and Mary Ann.
Together they served parishes in Underwood, MN, Fertile, IA, and Franklin, MN. They were a great team serving God also with missions. Arnold was called out of parish ministry while he served as Public Relations Director for the Latin American Lutheran Mission. The ""A & A Team"" worked side by side, and Alice especially enjoyed hosting trips to Mexico in the family bus, a converted 50's era Flxible. Pastor Hedin, with the assistance of his teammate, Alice, also produced their own radio show ""The Hour of Hope"". In addition, the couple conducted evangelical conferences and were support staff at Lee Valley Ranch in the Black Hills.
Alice loved children and had training at the Woodward and Glenwood Iowa State Hospitals as well as Extension Courses of Iowa State University. She worked with special needs children and was also on the board of WEARC (the predecessor of what is currently MOSAIC in Forest City) serving North Central Iowa.
Alice was a church leader. She found herself serving God and others in many ways: Sunday school teacher and superintendent, choir director, provided pulpit supply, spoke at many Mother-Daughter Banquets, was President of WELCA at the local church, and was Vice President of the Iowa District Church Women where, as a part of their staff, she taught Bible studies and helped with their retreats, conventions, and educational training.
Alice had a love for adventure and traveled extensively in the United States as well as Mexico, Canada, Netherlands, Soviet Union, Hong Kong, China, Israel, Germany, Check Republic, Switzerland, Norway, Austria, and the Bahamas.
Following her husband Arnold's unexpected death in 1993, she served as Public Relations Director for the Latin American Luther Mission. This offered a variety of opportunities for missions, evangelism, and outreach into Mexico in particular. Alice moved to Sioux Falls, SD, and on May 30, 1999, married Dale Manternach whom she met at Hungry Horse Bible Camp in Montana. They also quickly became another ministry team being involved in various ministries, including being active members of the Abiding Savior Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls.
Alice loved life and spending time fellowshipping with friends and family. Her gift of hospitality was very evident as she welcomed anyone to stay as she served her famous homemade ""Mrs. Hedin Buns"". She enjoyed rides on the Harley with her husband Arnold and later with her son's Paul and John. She never turned down the opportunity for some fun, including a ride on the jet ski.
Alice will be remembered by her hearty laugh, sense of humor, and sweet Christian character. She was always smiling, singing hymns of praise to God (in both English and Norwegian), and prayed without ceasing. God lit a tall candle in her heart as a small child. She was heavily influenced by her parent's Christian heritage, and she has been a shining light for Jesus ever since. She wanted to witness for Jesus just as her parents did. Her mission was praying and helping others in their Christian life. Alice often talked about her Augustana Academy days and all of the wonderful life-long friendships she made. She definitely accomplished in her life the class motto ""Surrendered to Serve"". Alice had a strong message for everyone to be ready for Christ's return. She always talked about what glory it would be to see Jesus face to face. To those she leaves behind, she wanted you to have this last witness: ""seek him while there is still time, come home, there is room, I will see you there!"" Only eternity will reveal the blessings proceeding from her service.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Inez Knudson and brother Kenneth Knudson, her husband Arnold Hedin, husband Dale Manternach, sister-in-law Bea Knudson, brothers-in-law Donald Hedin and John Williamson and daughter-in-law Beth Hedin, as well as her husband Dale's sons: Donavon Lee, Lee, Duane, and step son-in-law Greg Larson. She is survived by her children, Paul Hedin, Joyce (Tim) Schmidt, John Hedin, Mary Ann (Steve) Sherman, sister-in-laws Margaret Hedin and Dorothy Knudson, stepchildren, Ingrid Larson, Dallas (Karen) Manternach, Clair Manternach, and Mary (Brian) Beckers, daughter-in-law Jeanette Manternach, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In these unprecedented times with Covid-19 being a concern, to protect our more vulnerable family members and friends, a private funeral will be held at Abiding Savior Free Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls, SD on June 20th at 10:00AM . This service will be live-streamed via Abiding Savior's website https://www.abidingsavior.church/live/for any interested parties who wish to join the family virtually in celebrating Alice's life. Interment will follow the service at Christina Cemetery in Lake Lillian, MN.
