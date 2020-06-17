My sincere sympathy to all of Alices family!

I had the wonderful privilege of joining Alice for lunch or supper on an almost daily basis for 2 years as I would come to assist my mom, her table mate, for meals. Alice always had a beautiful, peaceful smile on her face that shone the assurance she had in her Savior! My very favorite memories are of her spontaneous praying, quoting Scripture, and singing hymns at the table! What a great witness to those around her! I feel so very blessed to have been able to glean from this godly womans faith and to see her example of faith that didnt waver in her final years!

Im praising God for His goodness in allowing me this treasured time with one of His saints!

Tammy Cooper-Mosser

Friend