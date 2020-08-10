Alice Evelyn Zwart, loving wife, mother and grandmother, 95, of Corsica, SD passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society – Corsica. Visitation will be held from 9:00 – 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Grace Reformed Church in Corsica. Social distancing will be practiced. A private family Funeral Service and Committal Service will take place. Mount Funeral Home of Platte, SD is assisting with arrangements.
Alice Evelyn (Beukelman) Zwart was born into the John and Jennie (Vanden Hoek) Beukelman home near Harrison, SD on March 27, 1925 and lived all her life in the Corsica, SD area. She was a twin, the youngest in their family and completed her grade school education in a rural school near Harrison. She was raised in hard times and the family was poor but they always had time for singing and music. She even played guitar and sang with her twin brother at wedding receptions, church and house parties.
At age 18, she met her future husband, Melvin in Edgerton, MN and even though he was drafted right out of high school into World War II, the love continued by letter until his discharge in the fall of 1946. They were married on December 9 of that same year and enjoyed 60 plus years of being together. After Melvin passed away in 2007, she would sit at home alone missing him and other family members that had passed. She said she spent much time praying for all her living family members and knowing that one day she would see all her family again in heaven.
Alice was always a giving person, was always satisfied in not having much worldly goods, and loved to have homemade baked goods in the house to entertain friends and especially for family gatherings which she loved. She had two main hobbies - baking and crocheting, and she loved both.
Left to remember the good times are: her son, Alan (Trish) Zwart of Larchwood, IA, her daughter, Carmen (Bryan) Neugebauer of Dimock, SD and her son-in-law, Darrell Feenstra of New Holland, SD; seven grandchildren: Chris (DeEtta) Zwart, Greg Feenstra, Melinda (Chad) Rezac, Amy (Ryan) Rollinger, Dave (Emily) Decker, Justin (Amber) Decker and Nikole (Robb) Wollin; 18 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; two sisters-in-law; along with several nieces and nephews to cherish her memories.
Preceding Alice in death was: her husband, Melvin; her daughter, Beverly Feenstra; two sisters; five brothers; sisters and brothers-in-law; nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Alice's honor may be directed to: Christian Worship Hour, PO Box 2002, Aberdeen, SD 57402-2002 or Grace Reformed Church, 675 E. Main St., Corsica, SD 57328
Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com.