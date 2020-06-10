Alton Dale Rogen, 92, of Brandon formerly of Sherman died Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Bethany Home in Brandon.



Private family services will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday, June 13, 2020 at First Lutheran Church, Sherman. There will be no public visitation held. The public is invited to graveside services with military honors at 11:15 AM Saturday at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Garretson.

