Alton Dale Rogen
1928 - 2020
Alton Dale Rogen, 92, of Brandon formerly of Sherman died Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Bethany Home in Brandon.

Private family services will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday, June 13, 2020 at First Lutheran Church, Sherman. There will be no public visitation held. The public is invited to graveside services with military honors at 11:15 AM Saturday at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Garretson.

Published in KELOLAND on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Graveside service
11:15 AM
Zion Lutheran Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Minnehaha Funeral Home - Baltic
180 St. Olaf Avenue
Baltic, SD 57003
(605) 529-5411
