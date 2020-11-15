ALYCE M. VOYLES, 92, of Belle Fourche, South Dakota died Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Rolling Hills Healthcare in Belle Fourche.
She was born November 19, 1927 in Belle Fourche to Robert and Mildred (Cutter) Pritzkau. She lived with her family in Fruitdale and was educated in the Belle Fourche school system. While in high school she rode the train between Fruitdale and Belle. She worked at the coffee shop in the Don Pratt Hotel. After graduation she worked at the First National Bank.
On May 18, 1946 she married F.J. (Jack) Voyles in Belle Fourche where they made their home. After marriage she and Jack owned and operated Voyles Insurance Agency, Belle Fourche Realty and the Abstract Co. She was active in the church and served many years as a Sunday School Teacher. She also spent many years as a Cub Scout Den Mother.
Alyce was a warm and loving person who enjoyed time with her family and friends. She especially enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She took great pleasure in her family and church, friends and colleagues and spending time at their cabin in Spearfish Canyon.
Survivors include her son, Kevin (Diane) Voyles of Belle Fourche; daughter, Barbara (Bob) Anderson of Pierpont, SD; sister, Dora Jean (Herman) Denke of Green Bay, WI; daughter-in-law, Dianne Voyles; grandchildren, Robert (Erin) Anderson and their children, Robbie and Elsie, Eric Anderson, Kyle (Jennifer) Anderson and their children, Abby and Jacob, Cory (Tessa) Voyles and their children, Aiden and Aurora, Brooke (Paul) Olson and their children, Jaxsyn, Asher and Gavin, Danielle Voyles and Troy Jensen and their children, Iver and Harlow, Tiffany Fredrickson and Heather (Travis) Zelfer; many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jack Voyles; son, Clayton Voyles; two brothers, Wilbur Dean Pritzkau and Marvin Pritzkau.
Private family services will be held at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, South Dakota.
