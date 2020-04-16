|
Angel Christine (Kuklentz) Groethe passed away at the age of 49 on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at her home in Burbank, South Dakota.
Angel was born in Sioux City, Iowa to Ronald and Vicky Kuklentz on December 22, 1970. She attended Elk Point High School, graduating in 1989. After graduation and throughout the years, Angel worked at Prairie Estates, MCI, CCX Trucking, and Beano & Sherry's Casino, but her most important job was being a Mom.
In 1990 on November 3rd, Angel married Robert DeBuhr and from their union they have two beautiful sons, Derrick and Andrew DeBuhr. In 2002, Angel was then united in marriage to Larry Dean Groethe. They raised their two boys in Elk Point for ten years.
Throughout her life, Angel loved people and some would classify her as a ""social butterfly"". She had a multitude of friends and family that cared about her deeply. Angel loved watching movies, reading and collecting books, and shopping for just about everything. She enjoyed watching sporting events including NBA basketball and NFL football, especially cheering on her Minnesota Vikings. Most of all, she enjoyed spending her time hanging out with her friends and family, whether it be playing games with her mom and sisters or sitting around a table and just ""visiting"".
There were many places that were dear to Angel. Okoboji was a place that was very dear to her as she loved taking summer day trips there spending time walking around the lake and shopping at the shops. Angel loved Okoboji so much that she even named her little gray dog ""Boji"".
She was proud of many things in her life, one of which was her ""loud"" truck and her ""new"" jeep. She loved the fact that she was a ""Daddy's"" girl. The other was being a mother. She was so proud of her two boys that she raised into fine men.
Angel is survived by her two children and their spouses, Derrick (Amber) DeBuhr of Rochester, MN, and Andrew DeBuhr (Jordan Singer) of Sioux City, IA; her Mom, Vicky Lenz of Richland, SD; her two sisters, Jackie (Randy) Loghry Pirner of Sioux City, IA, and Lori (Stacey) Rabey of Akron, IA; her significant other Robby Harkness, daughter, Taylor and grandchild, Elijah Sebastian; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her dad, Ronald Jackie Kuklentz and nephew, Lucas Rabey.
Angel always had the biggest smile on her face no matter the struggles she was dealt. She was a beautiful mother who truly gave her all to give her boys the very best. Angel will be dearly missed by so many. It was never goodbye, but always see you later. We will always love you forever and always to the moon and back.
Due to the current conditions of COVID-19, the private family graveside service will take place at Richland Cemetery in Richland, SD.
Published in KELOLAND on Apr. 16, 2020