1/1
Angela Armstrong
1975 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Angela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Angela Armstrong was born in Marshalltown, Iowa on April 16, 1975 and passed away in Sioux Falls on June 23, 2020.

She was a very loving mother, close friend who was a selfless, hardworking person who touched the lives of many with her warm heart and smile.

Grateful for having shared her life are: her three children, Alec, Keaton, and Mckenna and her mother Deb Liening.

A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home from 1:00-3:00 p.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KELOLAND on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
4800 S Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
605-334-9640
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
10 entries
July 2, 2020
Embracing your family in loving prayer and strength. So very sorry for your loss.
Jane Baker
Friend
June 30, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
R W
June 29, 2020
No words can express the sadness in my heart. I love you cousin. You will be forever greatly missed. You amile kindness and every thing you added to all of our lives. It was to soon cousin. But we will see each other again. Until then we love you very much. RIP BEAUTIFUL!
Shawna Gowdy
Family
June 29, 2020
Angela was an amazing friend who always made me smile and laugh. My thoughts and prayers are with the entire family.
Suzy Knoff
Friend
June 28, 2020
Angie always had a smile. You could 'see' it, over the telephone. It made you feel cared for, and that is something that can't be faked. Love you, and miss you, Angie.
Brian Mentzel
Friend
June 28, 2020
My heartfelt prayers for Angela to rest in peace for eternity and her family to be comforted, knowing she is in the presence of our Creator. ❤
Jennifer Hepner
Acquaintance
June 28, 2020
There's never been a nicer more charming more generous and sensitive, giving and selfless woman born. Whatever the circumstances that our investigation bears out...surely God, having created so wonderful a human being...has now scooped her up and placed her somewhere gentle...caring...loving...safe. Go with God my friend. You are always treasured.
Pam Ochsner
Friend
June 28, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mary Albers
Coworker
June 28, 2020
Rest Easy Beautiful Girl..❤
Roberta Holladay
Family
June 28, 2020
This was OUR weird pose! You are our cousin, but You always have been, and always will be our sister too. I have so many memories that are flooding My mind. You will be forever missed by your family, we love you.
Sarah Rhiner
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved