Angela Armstrong was born in Marshalltown, Iowa on April 16, 1975 and passed away in Sioux Falls on June 23, 2020.
She was a very loving mother, close friend who was a selfless, hardworking person who touched the lives of many with her warm heart and smile.
Grateful for having shared her life are: her three children, Alec, Keaton, and Mckenna and her mother Deb Liening.
A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home from 1:00-3:00 p.m.
Published in KELOLAND on Jul. 3, 2020.