Angela Kay Austin was born July 3, 1977 in Dell Rapids, South Dakota. Angela K. Ray passed away October 24, 2020 in Collinsville, Oklahoma.



Funeral services will begin at 3:00 PM Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Reynolds and Sons Funeral Service in , OK. Memorial services are pending for 10:00 AM Saturday, November 21, 2020 at First Lutheran Church in Colton, SD. Burial will be in Minnehaha Cemetery, rural Colton, SD.



Angela was very athletic, riding a bicycle at age 2 & a motorcycle at age 4. She played softball for many summers and volleyball throughout high school. In 1995 she was named to the South Dakota All-Star Volleyball Team. Angela graduated from Dell Rapids Public High School in 1995, then attended Huron College, Huron, SD on softball & volleyball scholarships.



Angela shared a love of horses with her grandma LaVerne and started riding at the age of 13. Her dad Denny hauled her to many horse shows throughout her youth and non-pro years. They did a lot of bonding during the long drives within the US and Canada. Angela participated in the 1997 Miss Appaloosa America contest, being named runner-up in the competition.



Angela married Jeff Ray on March 1, 2003. Their son, Austin, was born on August 30, 2004. That love of horses lasted for the rest of her life resulting in currently showing and training horses and clients with her husband, Jeff.



Angela is survived by her husband, Jeff, Collinsville, OK; son, Austin, at home; parents, Denny, Colton, SD and Linda Austin, Collinsville, OK; brother, Chad Austin, Homer, Alaska; parents-in-law, Roger & Fidelia Ray, Collinsville, OK; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Kelly (Ray) and Mark Langrehr; niece, Haylee Langrehr; nephew, Aden Langrehr, all of Lincoln, NE along with many cousins, aunts and uncles.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store