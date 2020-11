Anita Louise Bosler, 79, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on November 23, 2020. Anita Bosler, daughter of William and Adeline Overman, was born January 17, 1941 in Santa Barbara, California. She was adopted at the age of two and a half.



Anita was united in marriage to Loren Bosler on August 14, 1959. With her husband and family: she loved the farm life, her five children and loads of pets. Joys in her life were: God, husband, children, family, friends, neighbors, baking, flowers, gardening, music and reading. She loved to travel and see different places in this country from California to New York.



Grateful for having shared her life are her children, Julie (Byron) Reeder, Independence, IA, Ronda (Mike) Hinsch, Harrisburg, SD, Lowell (Paula) Bosler, Alvord, IA, Loren (Carmen) Bosler, Sioux Center, IA, Jill (Robert) Anderson, Sioux Falls, SD; 12 grandchildren, Justin Kelli, John Kurt, Derek, Henry, Natalie, Benjamin, Joshua, Hope, Trent and Harrison and 15 great grandchildren; Brother William (Bill) Overman, Oconto, WI; half-sisters Alice Hunt, Sierra Vista, AZ and Sandy (Ron) Sutton, Lubbock, TX.



Anita was preceded in death by her husband, Loren Bosler, parents William and Adeline Overman and sister Judy Kemp.

