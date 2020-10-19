Ann (Van Weelden) Tegethoff, 89, of Platte, SD passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Platte Care Center Avera. Funeral Services are 9:00 A.M. Friday, October 23, 2020 at Aurora Reformed Church in Aurora Center, SD. A Committal Service will follow at Aurora Reformed Cemetery. Mount Funeral Home of Platte is assisting with arrangements.
Ann (Van Weelden) Tegethoff was born on August 5, 1931 to Gysbert and Neltje (Bok) Van Weelden in Douglas County, SD. On February 21, 1950 Ann was united in marriage to Joseph Tegethoff in Corsica, SD. She and Joe were married for 55 years and together they raised four children on their farm near New Holland, SD.
Ann was a lifelong member of the Aurora Reformed Church, where she loved to serve and work alongside the ladies there. Ann collected things - so many things: salt and pepper shakers, tea pots and plates just to name a few. She had special china hutches specifically designated. So many china hutches that you could almost say she collected those too! On the wall of her kitchen, she had very carefully selected the plates that achieved the honor of being hung where everyone who came could see and maybe hear the story of what made each one special. In the middle was the plate, "There are no strangers here. Only friends we haven't yet met". You see, most of all, she collected friends. The coffee pot was always on. Official "Coffee Time" was at 10:00 and 4:00, and everyone around knew it. You didn't need to call first; didn't need to knock, just come on in. She wouldn't always know what friend or neighbor was coming, but for certain, there was coffee and a cookie ready when they got there. She would be upset if she had to serve store bought cookies, but sometimes it had to be done, because you see, sitting down and having coffee was not an option, it was a must. If you came on the yard, by-golly, you better be ready to "sit down a minute" and have a cup of coffee. Her house and arms were always open, and the coffee pot was always on.
Later in life, after the kids were grown and the milk cows were sold, she went to work in town for various places which included Diane's Pharmacy and the Dutch Oven Bakery.
Grateful for having shared in Ann's life, her four children: Ben (Ellen) Tegethoff, Ray (Janet) Tegethoff, Joe (Kathy) Tegethoff all of Platte, SD and Joanne (Frank) Woods of Piedmont, SD; 11 grandchildren: Todd (Jennifer) Tegethoff, Craig (Kristina) Tegethoff, Mike Tegethoff (special friend, Andrea), Jarod (Tessa) Tegethoff, Erica Moreland, Andrew (Lyndsey) Tegethoff, Kristin (Joel) Sanders, Madeline (Sam) Millar, Norman Woods, Mary Woods and Leah Woods; 24 great grandchildren; and numerous brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends far and wide.
Ann was preceded in death by: her husband, Joe Tegethoff (2005); an infant granddaughter, Jody Tegethoff; her parents, Gysbert and Neltje Van Weelden; three brothers: Gilbert, Ed and Henry Van Weelden; and a sister, Nellie Vanden Hoek.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ann's honor may be directed: Aurora Reformed Cemetery Assoc., 38025 266th St., Stickney, SD 57375.
Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com.