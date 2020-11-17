Anna Marie Gillings, age 104, of Platte, SD passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at Platte Health Center Avera. Private family Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church in Platte. A Private family Committal Service will follow at Platte City Cemetery. Mount Funeral Home of Platte is assisting with arrangements. The service will be live-streamed for extended family and friends on "Bethel Church of Platte, SD" and "Mount Funeral Homes" Facebook pages, also under "Photos and Videos" in Anna's record on the funeral home website.
Anna Marie (Bilka) Gillings was born on July 23, 1916 to John and Frances (Bilka) Bilka near Lake Andes in Charles Mix County, SD. The oldest of eight children, she lived and attended school in Charles Mix, Brule and Bennett Counties.
In 1936 Anna was united in marriage to Elmer Gillings, becoming a loving wife and step mother to his eight sons. Together they had one son, farming and raising their family of nine boys near Academy, SD for 44 years until Elmer's passing in 1980. She took pride in being a farmwife and mother, caring the best she could for her family through the Great Depression.
Anna was a faithful member of the United Church of Christ in Academy and later, Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church in Platte, SD where she accepted Jesus as her personal Savior. She was also a member of the Church Woman's Fellowship, Campbell-Timmerman American Legion Post #115 Auxiliary since 1936, Platte Hospital Auxiliary and the Senior Citizens Heritage Club.
She was very creative, enjoying crafting, quilting, sewing, knitting and baking. Anna loved visiting with her neighbors and friends while sharing kolaches she had baked and treasured time spent with her grandchildren.
Those who knew Anna will remember her for her devotion to God, kind heart and loving spirit. She will be dearly missed by her family and all those who knew and loved her. We find comfort in knowing that she is now in heaven.
Grateful for having shared in Anna's life: her son, Joseph Gillings of Platte, SD; a stepson, Alden Gillings of Arvada, CO; 22 grandchildren; numerous great and great-great grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews.
Anna was preceded in death by: her husband, Elmer Gillings; seven stepsons: John, Lyle, Robert, Dean, Richard, Francis and Belvin Gillings; seven grandchildren; her parents, John and Frances Bilka; three sisters: Albena, Emily and Angie; and four brothers: Emil, Stanley, Johnny and Joseph Bilka.
Memorials in Anna's honor may be directed to: Bethel Lutheran Church Woman's Mission Friends (WMF), 300 W. 7th St., Platte, SD 57369.
