Ardisjane (Foster) Bringelson
1928 - 2020
Armour – Ardisjane (Foster) Bringelson, 92, went to her heavenly home Friday, December 4 at her home in Armour. Due to Covid concerns, a private, family funeral service will be held Monday, December 7 at 10:30 am at Koehn Bros. Funeral Home in Armour. A public visitation will be held Sunday, December 6 from 5 to 7 pm at Koehn Bros. Funeral Home in Armour.

Ardisjane (Foster) Bringelson was born February 20, 1928 to Lawrence and May (Meyers) Younie in Mitchell, SD. She attended and graduated from Mitchell High School. She married Quinton Foster on August 25, 1946. To this union, 2 children, Dixie and Peggy, were born. Quinton died in 1973. Ardis held a variety of jobs including working for Spader's RV in Sioux Falls, drove a mail truck (1976-1979); worked at Herberger's Clothing (1979-1980); worked as a nurses aide at the Methodist Hospital (1980-1984) and at Brady Nursing Home (1985-1986); and worked for a physical therapist (1985-1990). She was united in marriage to Vermayne Bringelson on September 23, 1988. The couple lived in Armour where Ardis worked at the Armour Senior Citizen's Center and Cleaned the Post Office (1994); and finally worked at the Armour Library (1996-2001). She was a member of the Eastern Star and Women of the Moose and enjoyed dancing, traveling, crocheting, golf and bowling. Ardis went to her heavenly home Friday, December 4, 2020 at her home in Armour at the age of 92.

Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Vermayne of Armour; 2 daughters: Dixie (Don) Patzlaff of Alexandria, SD; and Peggy Foster-Veatch of Midland, TX; 2 grandchildren: Quiton (Stacey) Patzlaff and Crystal (Zach) Beam; and 2 great-grandchildren, Carys Patzlaff and Quaid Patzlaff.

She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Quinton Foster; a brother, Dwight (Maxine) Younie; 2 sisters: Eunice (Dale) Hanson and Inice (Ken) Juul; a nephew, Gary Hanson; mother and father-in-law, Ray and Dessie Foster; and 2 sisters-in-law, Sandy and Norma.

Memorials would be preferred in lieu of flowers.

Published in KELOLAND on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Koehn Bros Funeral Home
Funeral service
Koehn Bros Funeral Home
Koehn Bros Funeral Home
821 Main St
Armour, SD 57313
(605) 724-2370
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
December 6, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Michele Copeland
