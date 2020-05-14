Arlyce Sloan
1933 - 2020
Arlyce Sloan, age 86 of Belle Fourche, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the Rolling Hills Healthcare Center in Belle Fourche.

Visitation will be held 4 to 6pm Monday, May 18th, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Interment will take place in Black Hills National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

Arlyce is survived by her sons, Charles (Nancy) of Piedmont, Daniel (Rose) of Beaverton OR; daughters, Pamela (Herbert) Pirkey of Edgewood NM, Ferne (Harvey) Tellinghuisen of Lakeside CA, Charlotte (Duane) Engelstad of Fairfield ID; 7 grandchildren, Bethany, Kari, Ben, Dane, C.J., Clay, Daniel; 10 great grandchildren, Eli, Abigail, Esther, Ezra, Levi, Isaac, Erik, Soren, Ivy, Aislan; and one brother, Ivan (Ruth) Richmond of Summerfield, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and 4 brothers, Logan, Leroy, Eugene, and Wesley.

Published in KELOLAND on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills - Belle Fourche
