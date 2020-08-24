Arlyn Schmidt, 74, passed away peacefully at Dougherty Hospice House on August 23, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.



Funeral services will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home with pastor Greg Lehr officiating. The family kindly asks that guests wear a mask in an effort to keep everyone safe and follow CDC best practice guidelines.



Immediately following the the funeral service the family will depart for burial near Pipestone, MN at Trosky Cemetery.



Arlyn was born October 14, 1945 in Pipestone, Minnesota to John and Jennie Schmidt. He was raised on the family farm near Edgerton, Minnesota. He graduated from Edgerton High School in 1963. Following high school Arlyn attended Nettleton Business College in Sioux Falls. Throughout his career, he worked for Graham Goodyear, Mathison Company, and McKennan Hospital until he was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 1998.



Arlyn married Lois Brockberg on December 6, 1969. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls and served in various capacities. He especially enjoyed singing in the choir.



He was grateful for God's gift of family including his wife Lois, Sioux Falls; daughter Amy (Brian) Wienk, Sioux Falls; Grandsons Austin, Harrisburg, SD; Lucas, Sioux Falls; and Levi, Sioux Falls; Grand dogs, Bella and Stella; sister, Gertrude (Maurice) Bickford, Pipestone, MN; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Betty Schiefelbein.



Arlyn's funeral service will be live-streamed on Zoom. Clink on the link below to watch his service on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 10:30 a.m.

