1/1
Arlys Lynn Nagel
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arlys's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arlys Lynn Nagel, 74, passed away peacefully at Ava's House after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer.

Family will be present for visitation on Monday, November 30, 2020, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home.

A private family service will take place at Heritage Funeral Home 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, with burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. Arlys' funeral will be live streamed on Zoom. Please check back shortly for the Zoom link.

Please check back shortly for Arlys' full obituary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KELOLAND on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
Send Flowers
Service
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
4800 S Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
605-334-9640
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
November 28, 2020
I enjoyed working with Arlys at Kmart. She was a wonderful person. I had the privilege to care for her at Ava's House. We had long talks and reminisce about our times working a Kmart. Arlys will be greatly missed. Now Heaven has gained an Angel!
Ann Bunde
Coworker
November 28, 2020

Sincere sympathy to Ken, Michelle, Wes and her family. I will miss my dear friend and neighbor and our many talks. Arlys was a wonderful, positive Christian who loved her family and her grandchildren! She enjoyed her job at Raven Industries and working part-time at K-Mart. She fought a courageous battle and is now at peace. Blessings to you all.
Mary Erickson
Friend
November 27, 2020
God blesd
Dave and Linda Stubbe
Friend
November 27, 2020
So very sorry to hear this! Arlys was such a great and sweet gal. I enjoyed working with her for many years at Kmart. She will truly be missed by all. Thoughts and prayers for the family.
Thadd Heberling
Coworker
November 27, 2020
Michelle our hearts go out to you on the passing of your mother. Our days go way back to soccer when you, Shannon played. Remembering your mother for the wonderful always had a smile.
Phyllis and Shannon Clark Segovia Clark
Friend
November 27, 2020
I remember working with Arlys at Kmart we always had fun. My thoughts and prayers go out to the family
Linda Kramer
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved