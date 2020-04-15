Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
4800 S Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
605-334-9640
For more information about
Barbara Becker
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 14, 2020
9:30 AM
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
4800 S Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Hills of Rest Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Becker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Jean Becker


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Jean Becker Obituary
Barbara Jean Becker, 81 of Sioux Falls, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020. She was born on September 8, 1938 in Turner County, SD, the daughter of George and Alvina Scheidt. She graduated from Marion High School in 1956. On August 18, 1957 she was united in marriage to Benny J. Becker in Marion, SD. They moved to Sioux Falls in 1958 where they began their life together. She and Benny were blessed with two sons Brad and Brian.

She worked as the receptionist/secretary at the North American Baptist Seminary for several years and later worked at the visitors information center at the Empire Mall. Barb was a member of Central Baptist Church where she was involved in women's ministries, Bible studies, wedding planner, visitation ministries and Sunday school teacher and she was always willing to give of her time to help others. She loved gospel music especially old time hymns.

She was preceded in death by her son, Brad and her husband Benny.

Grateful for having shared her life are: her son Brian, a brother, Lavern (Geraldine) Scheidt, Lake Preston, SD,

A private family funeral will begin at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home with burial in Hills of Rest Cemetery. heritagesfsd.com.
Published in KELOLAND on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -