Parkston – Beatrice "Betty" Agnes Roth, 90, went to her heavenly home Sunday, August 30 at Avera Bormann Manor in Parkston. Funeral mass will be Friday, September 4 at 10:30 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Parkston. Visitation will be Thursday, September 3 from 6 to 7 pm with a 7:00 pm prayer service at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Parkston. Arrangements by Koehn Bros. Funeral Home in Parkston.



Betty was born January 8, 1930 to William and Emma (Weber) Thuringer on the family farm near Parkston, SD. She attended country school near the home place through the 8th grade. She was united in marriage to Albin Roth on February 15, 1949 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Parkston. The couple farmed, raised chickens for eggs and milked cattle near Parkston until retiring and moving into Parkston in 1994. Betty was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Altar Society where she helped serve meals at funerals. She was a member of Kopper Kettle Extension for many years and the American Legion Auxiliary where she was voted Legionnaire of the Year. She enjoyed gardening and quilting and made many quilts through the years.



Grateful for having shared her life are her son, Patrick (Tina) Roth of Parkston; 2 grandchildren: Andrew (Nicole) Roth and Susan Roth; a sister, Marjo Vilhauer of Parkston; a brother, Ralph Thuringer of Parkston; a brother-in-law, Jim Horstman; and in-laws: William Roth of Parkston; Delores Roth of Hurley, SD; Alvina Roth of Parkston; and Wilfred (Arlene) Roth of Minnetonka, MN.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Albin; 2 sisters: Carola Thuringer and Jean Horstman; 2 brothers: Luverne Thuringer and Norman Thuringer; in-law, Carl and Elanora Roth; a brother-in-law, Stan Vilhauer; and in-laws: Rita Roth, Ivan Roth, Bernice Roth; and Norbert Roth.

