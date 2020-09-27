Benita A. Stuart, 85, of Belle Fourche died September 25, 2020 at Monument Health Care in Spearfish.
She was born May 18, 1935 on the family ranch at Capitol, MT to Sidney and Thelma (Melum) Bye. She married Donald Josephson February 28, 1955 and in 1977 she married Harold Stuart. She worked as an office manager in the oil field for several years.
Benita loved arts and crafts and attending yard sales. She was always looking to fix something up. She loved taking care of the cats in Belle, making sure they had food, water and somewhere warm to sleep.
She is survived by her daughter, Evelyn ""Lynn"" Horner of Belle Fourche; sister, Eva VanDewerker of Belle Fourche; grandchildren, Gary Peters, Erica Holmes and Donny Holmes.
A Ceremonial Tribute will be held Friday, October 2 at 11:00 am at Kline Funeral Chapel in Belle Fourche. Inurnment will follow at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche.
The family suggests memorials to the Western Hills Humane Society,324 Industrial Drive, Spearfish, SD 57783.
