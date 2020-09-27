1/1
Benita A. Stuart
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Benita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Benita A. Stuart, 85, of Belle Fourche died September 25, 2020 at Monument Health Care in Spearfish.

She was born May 18, 1935 on the family ranch at Capitol, MT to Sidney and Thelma (Melum) Bye. She married Donald Josephson February 28, 1955 and in 1977 she married Harold Stuart. She worked as an office manager in the oil field for several years.

Benita loved arts and crafts and attending yard sales. She was always looking to fix something up. She loved taking care of the cats in Belle, making sure they had food, water and somewhere warm to sleep.

She is survived by her daughter, Evelyn ""Lynn"" Horner of Belle Fourche; sister, Eva VanDewerker of Belle Fourche; grandchildren, Gary Peters, Erica Holmes and Donny Holmes.

A Ceremonial Tribute will be held Friday, October 2 at 11:00 am at Kline Funeral Chapel in Belle Fourche. Inurnment will follow at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche.

The family suggests memorials to the Western Hills Humane Society,324 Industrial Drive, Spearfish, SD 57783.

An online guest book is available at klinefuneralchapel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KELOLAND on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Service
11:00 AM
Kline Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kline Funeral Chapel
838 State St
Belle Fourche, SD 57717
(605) 892-3964
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kline Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved