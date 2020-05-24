Bernice Margaret Brech
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bernice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Parkston – Bernice Margaret Brech, 89, went to her heavenly home Saturday, May 23 at Avera St. Benedict Hospital in Parkston. A private, family visitation and committal service will be held Wednesday, May 27. Arrangements by Koehn Bros. Funeral Home in Parkston.

Bernice was born May 13, 1931 to William and Katie (Muntefering) Hohn in Mitchell, SD. She grew up on the family farm and attended country school and in Ethan, SD. She was united in marriage to Arthur J. Brech on November 25, 1953 in Ethan. The couple made their home and raised their 2 children on the farm. Bernice was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Altar Society in Parkston, SD. She enjoyed attending her grandchildren's events, planting flowers, visiting with family and friends and all of her inside and outside holiday decorations.

Grateful for having shared her life are her 2 children: Albin Brech of Dimock, SD and Beverly (Bruce) Neugebauer of Dimock; 4 grandchildren: Gregory (Thyra) Neugebauer of Yankton, SD; Patty (Jason) Titze of Parkston; Becky Berger of Sturgis, SD and Matt (Laura) Neugebauer of Letcher, SD; 3 great-grandchildren: Tevin Neugebauer, Caleb Titze, Vaughn Neugebauer, Magdalyn Neugebauer, Mackenzie Titze, Elliotte Berger, Aubrey Moody and Arthur Neugebauer; and a sister-in-law, Bernadine Thomas of Parkston.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arthur; a brother, Francis and her mother and father-in-law.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KELOLAND on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Koehn Bros Funeral Home
309 Main St
Parkston, SD 57366
(605) 928-3241
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved