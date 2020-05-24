Parkston – Bernice Margaret Brech, 89, went to her heavenly home Saturday, May 23 at Avera St. Benedict Hospital in Parkston. A private, family visitation and committal service will be held Wednesday, May 27. Arrangements by Koehn Bros. Funeral Home in Parkston.



Bernice was born May 13, 1931 to William and Katie (Muntefering) Hohn in Mitchell, SD. She grew up on the family farm and attended country school and in Ethan, SD. She was united in marriage to Arthur J. Brech on November 25, 1953 in Ethan. The couple made their home and raised their 2 children on the farm. Bernice was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Altar Society in Parkston, SD. She enjoyed attending her grandchildren's events, planting flowers, visiting with family and friends and all of her inside and outside holiday decorations.



Grateful for having shared her life are her 2 children: Albin Brech of Dimock, SD and Beverly (Bruce) Neugebauer of Dimock; 4 grandchildren: Gregory (Thyra) Neugebauer of Yankton, SD; Patty (Jason) Titze of Parkston; Becky Berger of Sturgis, SD and Matt (Laura) Neugebauer of Letcher, SD; 3 great-grandchildren: Tevin Neugebauer, Caleb Titze, Vaughn Neugebauer, Magdalyn Neugebauer, Mackenzie Titze, Elliotte Berger, Aubrey Moody and Arthur Neugebauer; and a sister-in-law, Bernadine Thomas of Parkston.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arthur; a brother, Francis and her mother and father-in-law.

