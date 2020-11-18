1/1
Bernice Marie Jaeger
1933-2020
Bernice Marie Jaeger, 86, passed away peacefully on November 16, 2020 at the Tieszen Memorial Home in Marion, SD.

Bernice Marie Jaeger was born in Platte, SD on December 30, 1933, to Dick and Bertha (Meyerink) VandenBos. When she was 3-months old, her mother Bertha passed away, and Bernice was raised by Henry and Nellie (Visscher) VandenBos, her aunt and uncle. Bernice attended country school for her first eight years and graduated from Platte Public School in 1951. In August of 1954, Bernice married Percy Boltjes. Born to this marriage were Deborah (Frank) Kohler, Ron (Ann) Boltjes, Dan (Huong) Boltjes, and Patsy (Dane) Hanson. Percy passed away on April 4, 1966. On August 4, 1970, Bernice married Harold Jaeger in Geddes, SD. Born to this marriage were Ann (Barry) Matthies, and Frank Jaeger.

Bernice's main interests were her family and cooking. She worked for the United States Postal Service from 1967-1992.

Bernice was preceded in death by her biological parents, Dick's second wife, Jesse VandenBos, sister Ilena Tjeerdsma, brother Bill VandenBos, the sister she was raised with Elmira DeLange, half-brother Dale VandenBos, and son-in-law Brian Fleck.

She is survived by her husband, Harold Jaeger; her children; her grandchildren, Amy Boltjes, Sarah Kohler, Trisha Boltjes, Alex Boltjes, Jen (Heath) Ennis, Nikki (Aaron) Christensen, Jacob (Heidi) Fleck, and Luke Fleck; two great-grandsons, William Boltjes and Ian Ennis; three great-granddaughters, Zoey Boltjes, Alexis Ennis, and Cecilia Fleck; the brother she was raised with, John (Carol) VandenBos; biological siblings Marguerite Hubers, Darlene Lefers, and Dorothy VanderTuin; half-siblings Jean (Duane) Plaatje and Bruce (LeAnn) VandenBos, and sister-in-law, Mary VandenBos.

Because of the Covid-19 risk to family and friends, there are no services planned at this time. Memories and expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through koehnbrosfuneralhome.com. A short memorial service will be uploaded to their site as soon as it is available.

Published in KELOLAND on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Koehn Bros Funeral Home
