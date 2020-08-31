Bert Itterman peacefully ended his journey in this life on August 29, 2020 at age 93. Born on October 30, 1926 in Gronau, Germany, he lived a full life, marrying Evelyn Lang on August 13, 1954. Together, they spent many fruitful years in church ministry in the upper Midwest. To this union were added 4 children, 10 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at the Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls on Monday from 6:00 – 7:30 pm with family present. His funeral service will be on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 11:00 am at Trinity Baptist Church of Sioux Falls. To watch it virtually check Trinity Baptist Church website, tbcsiouxfalls.org.