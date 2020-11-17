1/1
Betty Ann Jernigan
1929-2020
Betty Ann Jernigan passed away at Ava's House on Sunday November 15, 2020, at the age of 91.

Betty was born August 20, 1929, in Opal, South Dakota to Chris and Palma Schuldt.

She was married to the love of her life Willard in Detroit Michigan.

They married June 2, 1950, and spent the next 70 years together.

Grateful for having shared her life are her husband Willard, Daughters Vici Jernigan, Cathy (Robert) Thomas, Son Paul (Deb). Daughters, Lori (Chris Marsh), Lela (Wes) Nicklas, 11 grandchildren, 8 great grand children, 2 sisters, Rosie (Charlie) Alverson and Joyce Kunz.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Lloyd, sister Norma and grandson, Brandon.

Services will be held at Memorial Lutheran Church 5000 S Western Ave on Thursday the 19th of November at 2:00 PM with visitation 1 hour prior.

Masks will be required to attend Betty's service.

Memorials will be directed to Memorial Lutheran Church and Ava's House.

Published in KELOLAND on Nov. 17, 2020.
November 17, 2020
I worked with Betty at my first school in Sioux Falls many years ago. She was always smiling and had an infectious laugh. My sympathy to her family and friends.
Cheryl Lind
Coworker
November 17, 2020
I will miss you Aunt Betty. Your coffee was always on, along with a treat for me. You cared for and loved all of your family. I felt the love many times thur the years. Rest in Peace to my favorite Auntie. Love you Cristy (Dickerson) Appel
Cristy Appel
November 16, 2020
To my Aunt Betty I will miss you with all my heart. Life has been good and you were blessed with a great family and will be missed by all. May God bless you now and forever. I love you Betty.
Love to all your family Scott Dickerson
Scott Dickerson
November 16, 2020
Such a sweet lady. You all are in our thoughts and prayers.
Greg and Sue Jernigan Blaylock
Family
