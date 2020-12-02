1/1
Betty Hansen
1937-2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Hansen of Sioux Falls passed away, Sunday night, November 29, 2020, after she fell and suffered a broken hip in the Memory Care unit at Grandliving.

Born April 15, 1937, in Breckenridge, MN, to parents August and Catherine Dohman She grew up on a farm south of Breckenridge and attended 12 years of school at Campbell, MN. She married Raymond Hansen on June, 28, 1958 at the Catholic Church in Fairmont, ND.

They lived in Thief River Falls and Crookston, MN where her husband worked as a typesetter for the A local newspapers. Later they moved to Aberdeen, SD as her husband was employed at The Aberdeen American-News.

Their daughter, Maureen was born on February 18, 1962.

Betty was employed a Farmland Industries as office manager and did some truck dispatching. She was then employed by the Farmers Union grain division and learned the grain industry. She studied commodities and passed the exam to advance to earn her license and a member of the grain board of trade. She also did a television program at noon, giving the grain market trading and prices. Her husband left newspaper production and became a sales rep for a manufacturer of computer typesetting and typesetting machines. Betty enrolled in night courses at Northern State University and earned a degree in Business management. She graduated together with her daughter, Maureen from Northern State University. After her husband's transfer to a territory in WI, they lived in Neenah for 2 years and moved to Sioux Falls, after another transfer.

Betty was hired as Executive Director for the SD Soybean Council. She originated many soybean promotions, including the soybean wrap of Sioux Falls city buses promoting soy diesel. Also worked to have the first 4-color process printing in the USA, using soy ink. Later the Soybean Council and Soybean Assn. merged and she became the executive officer of both. Together, with both, she worked to have a soybean processing plant built at Volga, SD. As part of both organizations, she traveled to Europe and Africa, promoting SD soy bean products.

Betty was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church and Catholic Daughters.

Betty is survived by her husband, Raymond, daughter, Maureen, and husband, Dave McGraw of Madison, WI, grandsons, Ryan McGraw of Des Moines, IA, and Andrew McGraw, of Madison, WI; her sister, Debra and brother-in-law, Scott Walker of Denver, CO, niece, Calli Walker of Denver, CO, nephew, Josh Walker and wife, Erin and family of Crystal Rock, CO, nephews and nieces across the nation.

She was preceded in death by her parents, August and Catherine Dohman of Campbell, MN, and brother, Robert, of Breckenridge, MN.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 1:00pm Saturday, December 5, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church with interment at the Black Hills National Cemetery, where her husband will join her. www.heritagesfsd.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KELOLAND on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
4800 S Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
605-334-9640
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 1, 2020
Our sympathies to you Ray and your family as you celebrate the lifeBetty lived and all she accomplished .
Mike and Monica McCranie
Mike and Monica McCranie
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved