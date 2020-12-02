Betty Hansen of Sioux Falls passed away, Sunday night, November 29, 2020, after she fell and suffered a broken hip in the Memory Care unit at Grandliving.
Born April 15, 1937, in Breckenridge, MN, to parents August and Catherine Dohman She grew up on a farm south of Breckenridge and attended 12 years of school at Campbell, MN. She married Raymond Hansen on June, 28, 1958 at the Catholic Church in Fairmont, ND.
They lived in Thief River Falls and Crookston, MN where her husband worked as a typesetter for the A local newspapers. Later they moved to Aberdeen, SD as her husband was employed at The Aberdeen American-News.
Their daughter, Maureen was born on February 18, 1962.
Betty was employed a Farmland Industries as office manager and did some truck dispatching. She was then employed by the Farmers Union grain division and learned the grain industry. She studied commodities and passed the exam to advance to earn her license and a member of the grain board of trade. She also did a television program at noon, giving the grain market trading and prices. Her husband left newspaper production and became a sales rep for a manufacturer of computer typesetting and typesetting machines. Betty enrolled in night courses at Northern State University and earned a degree in Business management. She graduated together with her daughter, Maureen from Northern State University. After her husband's transfer to a territory in WI, they lived in Neenah for 2 years and moved to Sioux Falls, after another transfer.
Betty was hired as Executive Director for the SD Soybean Council. She originated many soybean promotions, including the soybean wrap of Sioux Falls city buses promoting soy diesel. Also worked to have the first 4-color process printing in the USA, using soy ink. Later the Soybean Council and Soybean Assn. merged and she became the executive officer of both. Together, with both, she worked to have a soybean processing plant built at Volga, SD. As part of both organizations, she traveled to Europe and Africa, promoting SD soy bean products.
Betty was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church and Catholic Daughters.
Betty is survived by her husband, Raymond, daughter, Maureen, and husband, Dave McGraw of Madison, WI, grandsons, Ryan McGraw of Des Moines, IA, and Andrew McGraw, of Madison, WI; her sister, Debra and brother-in-law, Scott Walker of Denver, CO, niece, Calli Walker of Denver, CO, nephew, Josh Walker and wife, Erin and family of Crystal Rock, CO, nephews and nieces across the nation.
She was preceded in death by her parents, August and Catherine Dohman of Campbell, MN, and brother, Robert, of Breckenridge, MN.
Mass of Christian burial will be held 1:00pm Saturday, December 5, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church with interment at the Black Hills National Cemetery, where her husband will join her. www.heritagesfsd.com