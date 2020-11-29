1/1
Betty Jean Bastain
1924 - 2020
Betty Jean Bastian, 96, of Sioux Falls died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. Betty Heineman was born July 4, 1924 in Huron and attended Huron College.



She was married to Warren Bastian. She was a stay-at-home mother and worked at South Dakota Green Thumb for a time.



She was preceded in death by her husband. She is survived by brother, Val of Norwalk, CA; children, Barry Bastian (Ari Cruse) of Santa Rosa, CA; Nancy (Joel) Brown of Sioux Falls and Lee (Marnie) Bastian of Lolo, MT.; and three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.



A private graveside burial for family members will be held and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Published in KELOLAND on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Graveside service
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
4800 S Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
605-334-9640
