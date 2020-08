Lake Andes - Betty (Steffen) Kirwan, 87, died at Bethany Lutheran Home in Sioux Falls, SD on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Rosary will be Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Mark's Catholic Church in Lake Andes, SD with visitation following. Memorial service will be Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Mark's Catholic Church in Lake Andes, SD following the visitation. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cathlic Cemetery in Spencer, NE at a later date.

