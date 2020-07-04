1/1
Betty (Bierle) Lamp
1933 - 2020
Betty (Bierle) Lamp, 86, passed away peacefully at Dougherty Hospice on Friday, July 3, 2020.


Betty is survived by her daughter's Deb Haddock and Laurie (Bob) Mitcheltree, sons Terry (MaryAnn),Jerry and Kevin Bierle and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Betty will be greatly missed by many friends, relatives and her Sunnycrest village family.


Funeral services for Betty will be at Heritage Funeral Home on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. with burial to follow at Hills of Rest Cemetery. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the funeral service on Monday with family present beginning at 1: 30 p.m.


Heritage Funeral Home is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.

Topic: Betty Lamp Funeral

Time: Jul 6, 2020 02:30 PM Central Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/94409352528

Meeting ID: 944 0935 2528

Published in KELOLAND on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
01:30 - 02:30 PM
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
JUL
6
Funeral service
02:30 PM
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
