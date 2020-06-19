Betty Lou Rose, 68, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020.



Betty Eller, daughter of Marion and Mable (Gluhm) Eller was born August 9, 1951 in Howard, SD.



Betty attended school in Howard, SD and received her education there. She moved to Sioux Falls, SD and worked various jobs over the years, Volunteers of America, Intek Cleaning and lastly at Southridge Nursing Home.



Betty was united in marriage with Jerald Rose. The couple had two sons, Le Roy and Loren.



Betty enjoyed dirt track racing at Huset's and I-90 race tracks, she also enjoyed spending time with her family and granddaughter Alexis. Picnics with family and friends were also very special.



Grateful for having shared her life are her two sons, Le Roy and Loren (Kayla) Rose; granddaughter, Alexis Rose, the apple of her eye for 11 years; sister, Shirley Wienk, of Rochester, MN; three brothers, Dennis Eller, Raymond Eller both of Howard, SD, and David Eller, of Brookings, SD.



Funeral services will be held 1:00pm Friday, June 19, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home. Visitation will be 7:00-9:00pm Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home.

