Betty Lou Rose
1951 - 2020
Betty Lou Rose, 68, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020.

Betty Eller, daughter of Marion and Mable (Gluhm) Eller was born August 9, 1951 in Howard, SD.

Betty attended school in Howard, SD and received her education there. She moved to Sioux Falls, SD and worked various jobs over the years, Volunteers of America, Intek Cleaning and lastly at Southridge Nursing Home.

Betty was united in marriage with Jerald Rose. The couple had two sons, Le Roy and Loren.

Betty enjoyed dirt track racing at Huset's and I-90 race tracks, she also enjoyed spending time with her family and granddaughter Alexis. Picnics with family and friends were also very special.

Grateful for having shared her life are her two sons, Le Roy and Loren (Kayla) Rose; granddaughter, Alexis Rose, the apple of her eye for 11 years; sister, Shirley Wienk, of Rochester, MN; three brothers, Dennis Eller, Raymond Eller both of Howard, SD, and David Eller, of Brookings, SD.

Funeral services will be held 1:00pm Friday, June 19, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home. Visitation will be 7:00-9:00pm Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home.

Published in KELOLAND on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
4800 S Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
605-334-9640
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 18, 2020
Betty you will be missed greatly.
Mary Coon
Friend
June 18, 2020
Loren and Leroy so very sorry about your mom. My thoughts and prayers are with you. I've known your family since I was 10.
Mary
June 18, 2020
I worked with Betty for a year at Goodwill. She trained me for my job. I remember her infectious laugh. She was a nice lady and a hard worker. My sympathies to her family and loved ones
Kristian A Johnstad
Coworker
June 18, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Thoughts and prayers for you boys and family.
Muriel Lind
Friend
June 18, 2020
Loren & Le Roy, I'm deeply sorry for the loss of your Mom! I loved taking care of your family when I worked at the Fryn' Pan! May God surround you with His peace & comfort as you share your memories through tears & laughter! Your Mom had the best laugh! HUGS! Dayleen & Robert Swanson
Dayleen Swanson
Friend
June 18, 2020
Loren, Leroy and family, so sorry to hear of your Moms passing. You are all in my prayers!! Hugs to you All! Mike and Cynthia
cynthia/mike venekamp
Friend
June 18, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Betty was a very sweet lady.
Angela
June 18, 2020
You are in my thoughts and prayers. Betty was a very hard working woman. I enjoyed getting to know her at Southridge years ago.

Roberta Hindberg
Coworker
June 18, 2020
Sending prayers and thoughts. Betty was a great person.
Worked at Southridge.
Denelle
Coworker
June 18, 2020
worked with Betty at Southridge she was a very kind and a very hard worker she surely will be missed prayer to her family
RHONDA LUPTON
Coworker
